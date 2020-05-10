Ration distributed

LAHORE : The Beauty of Humanity (BoH) on Saturday distributed ration among hundreds of poor people, keeping the SOPs for coronavirus in view including social distancing.

According to a press release issued here, the ration was distributed at homes in Shahdara, Sabzazar and other areas. Addressing on the occasion, BoH President Sheikh Ejaz Ahmed and General Secretary Hamid Mukhtar said: “We can’t leave people alone at this difficult time. We will take care of the poor.”Hamid Mukhtar said there is more responsibility on social organisations and NGOs along with the government in the present situation. He said politicians are playing with people while their organisation will also distribute gifts among people on Eid.