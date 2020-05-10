Food packages distributed to over 1,000 families

MARDAN: Food packages were distributed among 1,196 deserving families in different parts of the district on Saturday.

According to a press release, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Ali, Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano, police and revenue officials and soldiers of Pakistan Army distributed the food packages among 550 deserving families in Mardan tehsil, 200 in Takhatbhai, 190 families in Katlang and 175 families in Rustam tehsils.

The press release said that food packages were also distributed to 81 poor families in various quarantine centers. It said the district administration and Pakistan Army and police have been at the forefront to provide relief to the people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The release said Saturday’s food packages in the district were from the army. So far, the army has distributed food packages among more than 1,500 families in the district.