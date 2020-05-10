Free distribution of diabetes medicines to deserving patients

Islamabad: The Diabetes Centre and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration have collaborated to deliver much-needed and life-saving medicines to deserving diabetes patients free of cost under prevailing difficult circumstances after Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner, and Tahir Abbasi, CEO, TDC, distributed the medicine packs along with safety precaution materials to several underprivileged patients in a gathering organised keeping social distancing in the wake of Covid-19 here at ICT Administration Complex.

As part of its campaign of providing free packs of one-month medicines to the needy diabetes patients in their hometown/doorsteps, TDC helped numerous patients living in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other cities. The centre is set to expand this service to far flung areas of Punjab, Azad jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, among others.

The patients receiving the medicines expressed their gratitude and thanked TDC.

Tahir Abbasi thanking ICT Administration and the deputy commissioner for their support in the institute’s telemedicine campaign, vowed to serve neglected communities for making Pakistan a diabetes-free country with the help of city administration and other supporters.