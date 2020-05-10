Islamabad Police raid fake beverage factory

Islamabad : Tarnol Police on Friday raided a fake beverage factory in its area and confiscated thousands of empty and filled bottles of various brands, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the police spokesperson said that renewed efforts are underway to ensure effective policing and check activities of those involved in fraudulent activities.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

On a tip-off, he said that SP Saddar Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan along with SHO Tarnol Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq and others. This team raided unlicensed beverages factory in the area of Dhoke Ramzanian, Tarnol and arrested one accused namely Tufail resident of District Kasur.

The police team has also recovered huge quantity of substandard beverages. The accused were manufacturing fake beverages of different popular brands and were supplying in Islamabad & Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Shalimar Police team under the supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab headed by SHO Shalimar Police station Sub-inspector Suleman Shah and others nabbed two dacoits identified as Altaf and Tanveer Alias Tano. The police team also recovered weapons, looted items including cash, jewellery, watches, and mobile phones from them. The accused confessed of their involvement in numerous incidents of dacoities in twin cities.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in anti-social activities.