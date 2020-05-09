2,550 wheat sacks seized in Gujranwala

The Punjab government on Friday continued its clampdown on smuggling and hoarding of wheat and seized 2,550 wheat sacks from a godown in Ahmed Nagar, Gujranwala.

In line with the government’s efforts to tighten the noose on smugglers and hoarders to avoid any crisis of wheat the local administration led by Deputy Commissioner Wazirabad Sohail Ashraf raided a godown in Ahmed Nagar.

In the action, 2,550 sacks full of wheat were taken into custody while Rs0.2 million fine was imposed on the godown owners. Earlier this week, the Punjab government had raided different places in Attock, Chiniot, Piplan, Sadiqabad, Multan, Hafizabad, Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin.

A bid to smuggle wheat via Indus River was thwarted and scores of sacks full of grain were taken into custody. Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan had said the government would not allow anyone to create an artificial shortage of basic food items by hoarding. Those indulging in such practices during Ramazan are the country’s enemy, he maintained.