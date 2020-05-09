Boy kidnapped for ransom recovered

LAHORE:The Kidnapping for Ransom Cell of Lahore police safely recovered a kidnapped boy from the Shahdara area. This was stated by DIG Investigation Lahore Dr Inam Waheed while addressing a press conference at Investigation Headquarters at Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday.

He said CIA arrested the kidnap victim boy’s one of the close relatives identified Zeeshan alias Shani and his accomplice Farhan. DIG Inam Waheeed said 7-year-old boy Subhan Anees was kidnapped for ransom of Rs 40 million two days back.

He said police took advantage of the advanced technology and traced the kidnappers and recovered the boy. The DIG announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the CIA raiding team.