Robbers among four alleged criminals arrested by SUI

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) busted on Friday three suspected criminals running a gang. In a separate raid, they apprehended an

alleged robber.

According to SIU police chief SSP Irfan Bahadur, three gang members were involved in various criminal cases, including robberies, and that their arrests were made during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Malir area. The SIU police found three pistols with ammunition as well as Rs150,000 cash on them which they snatched from a citizen, SSP Bahadur said.

He said in a viral CCTV footage on social media, they could be seen looting cash from a citizen. They had been identified through the CCTV footage, he added. The suspects were identified as Zubair Khan alias Wazni, Ibrar, and Abdul Anzar, said the SIU police chief. Their criminal record was being gathered, he added.

Another raid

The SIU police conducted a raid near the Noori Shah Baba Shrine in the Teen Hatti area and arrested a robber allegedly involved in dozens of cases.

The arrested suspect was identified as Suleman alias Makki. The SIU police claimed to have recovered a pistol and looted cash from his possession. SSP Bahadur said a case of robbery was also lodged against him at the North Nazimabad police station two days ago after he snatched Rs15,900 cash, a cheque of Rs120,000 and other valuables. Several cases were registered against him at various police stations of Karachi, he added.