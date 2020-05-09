KMC to introduce app for field staff to mark attendance without coming to office

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to introduce a mobile application to ensure punctuality of its employees and facilitate their work.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar announced this while addressing a meeting at the Frere Hall on Friday. He also announced that applications were sought for recruitment on the quota for the deceased employee’s heirs. He said legal heirs of those who had died during service would be given jobs.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Hasan, KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director HR Jameel Farooqui and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Akhtar said the employees of the KMC who were required to work in the field had to first go to their office to mark their attendance “but now they would be able to register their attendance from the application while being in the field.”

He added that this would help save the employees’ time. The mayor asked all the around 13,000 employees of the KMC to do their work with courage. He directed all the revenue generating departments to hold meetings every month to make a mechanism to achieve their target.

Akhtar also warned to take strict action against officers who failed to achieve their targets. He said all-out efforts were being made to increase salaries and pensions of the KMC’s employees by 15 per cent and they were in talks with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the purpose.

He was of the view that with just two months to go before the start of the new fiscal year, the relevant officials must achieve revenue targets to address the financial crisis. The mayor was informed that an advertisement had been issued in newspapers for the recruitment of grade 1 to 11 against the quota for the deceased employees’ family members. He was informed that only real sons or daughters of the deceased employees were eligible to get job on the quota and in case they were not adults, widows could also apply for the jobs. Applications in this regard would be received until May 23. Akhtar said it was very sad when a worker or official died after serving the department for so many years. The death of a guardian also affected the family financially and that was why it was important to give jobs to one of the family members of such employees.