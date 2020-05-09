Two Fuuast teachers included in committee for VC’s appointment

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (Fuuast) on Thursday held its 42nd senate meeting at the Governor House Sindh.

The online meeting was chaired by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, who is also the varsity’s chancellor. The meeting approved the nomination of two faculty members, Dr Ifthikhar Ahmed and Dr Asghar Dashti, for the search committee constituted for the appointment of a regular vice chancellor.

The senators discussed the varsity-related issues and agreed on most of the points of the meeting agenda. Meanwhile, teacher unions of the varsity also convened an urgent meeting and raised their concerns over the inclusion of new members for the search committee.

According to the statement issued by the teachers’ unions, Dr Asghar Dashti is the most junior teacher at the varsity who is allegedly involved in plagiarism, while Dr Iftikhar Ahmed on the Tenure Track System — a research programme through which the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan appointments faculties.

As per the TTS rules, TTS faculties cannot accept administrative positions or any other managerial responsibility at their relevant institutes, it said. The teachers demanded the management to refer back the nomination of the search committee’s members to the senate.