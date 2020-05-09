Isolation ward handed over to Drosh hospital

CHITRAL: An isolation ward set up by Aga Khan Health Service at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Drosh, was handed over to the Health Department on Friday.

District Health Officer Dr Shahzada Haiderul Mulk was chief guest at the ceremony in which AKHS representative Anwar Baig, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdul Haq, hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Ziaul Mulk were also present.

The ward comprising 10 rooms beds, blankets, surgical masks, gloves, sanitizers, with proper electrification and water supply for washrooms. On the occasion, Dr Haiderul Mulk appreciated the services of AKHS in health sector and said that besides Darosh, the organization has also rendered similar services in Garam Chashma, Boni and Mastuj areas.