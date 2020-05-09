KP to relax lockdown in 2nd phase

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken several decisions relaxing the ongoing lockdown in the province.

According to an official handout, he was talking to the media and said the steps had been taken in light of the decisions taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC). The adviser said that lockdown would be relaxed for construction sector in the second phase, adding besides construction, steel, PVC pipe, electricity, aluminum, ceramics, hardware stores and paint factories will be allowed to work.

He said all the above businesses will remain open until 4pm, However they will strictly follow the SOPs identified by the government. He added that businesses will be closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The shops of necessary foods items will remain open throughout the week, he explained.

The adviser said representatives of the transporters will have discussion with the Regional Transport Authority and will come up with SOPs for inter-district or intra-city transportation, including passenger vehicles. Ajmal Wazir informed that the nation was fighting against coronavirus pandemic. But, some politicians were consistently politicizing things, adding Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should refrain from confrontation.

He suggested to Bilawal to focus on Sindh rather interfering in other provinces’ affairs, saying that Sindh hospitals were in dilapidated condition and kids died of hunger in Thar. Sharing updated information on coronavirus in the province, the advisor said 244 fresh cases were confirmed from the province along with six deaths during the last 24 hours, adding the total number of patients was 3,956.

The adviser said that a total of 209 persons had died from Covid-19 whereas 984 have recovered from the disease. He said the nation acknowledged the untiring efforts of the frontline force against coronavirus. Ajmal Wazir said that doctors, paramedics, police, Rescue 1122 members and the armed forces personnel besides all those on the frontline were putting in efforts to protect the nation’s future.