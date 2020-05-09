OKC hails Lib Dems’ concern over Kashmir

LONDON: The Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) has hailed the policy statement of Liberal Democrats on Kashmir showing concern for the human rights situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued on Friday, OKC executive members Prof Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo voiced their appreciation for the Lib Dems’ concern over unilateral actions of India like the abrogation of special status of Kashmir.

They said: “We, however, would assert that the Liberal Democrats as a democratic progressive political party would assertively support the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to choose a political future of their choice in an internationally supervised plebescite.

“We also expect the Liberal Democrats to raise a strong voice for ending the gross human rights abuses taking place with impunity in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”