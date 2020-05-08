Gangsters arrested in kidnapping case

MARDAN: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested several people in a kidnaping case.

Sources added that on May 6, one Momin Shah told police that he along with nephew Saifullah was in front of his house when a few people came in vehicles and took away Saifullah. He told police that Saifullah is brother of police official Masood Khan. He added that soon after the incident, a large number of people of the area gathered there and stopped the vehicles and set free Saifullah from them. The police arrested booked around 12 people in the case and arrested several accused while raids were being conducted for the arrest of the others as well.

The police said the arrestees had attacked the house of Masood, who is SHO in Tangi area of Charsadda district. The police also said the accused were running a narcotics network. Meanwhile, a press release from the DPO office said the police have also arrested three gangsters including a woman in car lifting cases.

On April 24, a taxicab driver Gohar Rahman reported the theft of his car. The police traced the car and arrested Kashif, Muiz and a woman. The DPO said all the three arrestees confessed to their involvement in car lifting cases. “They would hire cabs and later with the connivance of their accomplices, they would snatch the cars from the drivers. We also recovered the stolen car from them,” he added.