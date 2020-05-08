Old man tortured to death in Shafiqabad

LAHORE :A 70-year-old man was killed by some unidentified persons in the limits of Shafiqabad police on Thursday.

The victim identified as Nazeer Ahmad went to his shop on Tuesday, but did not turn up. His son got registered a kidnapping case against unidentified persons at Shafiqabad police station on Wednesday. On Thursday, some locals spotted the body of the victim lying a few yards away from his house and informed the police. Circumstantial evidences and condition of the body implied that the victim was subjected to torture before being killed, police said. Police shifted the body to morgue.

gamblers held: Mughalpura police arrested 11 gamblers and recovered playing cards, cell phones and cash from their possession. Ramzan, Qaisar, Khurram and Imran were among the arrested gamblers. Similarly, Shafiqabad police arrested five gamblers and recovered cash at stake and playing cards.

238,949 vehicles checked: Punjab police established 1,028 pickets and checked 238,949 heavy vehicles and 560,921 motorcycles since March 16th.

Since 16th March, police teams provided awareness to 281,309 citizens and provided assistance to 279,495 citizens. Besides, 1,028 pickets were established where 4,888 heavy vehicles and 11,450 motorcycles were checked. Besides, police checked 18,650 citizens, 11,677 were released on warning. Security bonds were taken from 547 citizens; 404 violators were arrested whereas 310 were released on bail. Collectively, 714 accused were nominated in 397 cases whereas legal action was taken against 173 shops. Likewise, in action against hoarding act during previous 24 hours, 22 cases were registered and legal action was taken against 32 persons among them 25 person were arrested.