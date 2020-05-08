SHO suspended

Islamabad: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Shamas Colony Police Station for negligence during official duties, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that DIG (Operations) had received complaints against the SHO upon which an enquiry was marked to a senior police officer. After comprehensive enquiry the SHO was found guilty of misconduct and negligence in official duties.

DIG (Operations) said that a policy of zero tolerance against corruption, showing laxity in official duties will be continued.

Islamabad Police following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, have started an accountability system to monitor performance of the police officials and disciplinary action is taken against those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poor investigation, absence and involvement in corruption.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability system helps in improving the performance of any department and working of the staff can be easily judged through it.

He said that such accountability system would continue in future and those performing well would be encouraged.