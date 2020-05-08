Unfair billing

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown, there has been an unprecedented surge in unemployment. The prime minister has taken steps to ease the burden of electricity payments by allowing them to be paid in up to three installments. I previously received a very nominal electricity bill without a meter reading, amounting to Rs1300 for the month of March.

Today I received a bill amounting to Rs16146 for two months; March and April. This is a huge bill and had proper meter reading been done separately for the above noted months, I would have received a bill not exceeding Rs5000 for each month. Two-month readings lead to higher consumption units and resultantly greater charges. Is this the relief for the common man the incumbent government offers in difficult times? Would the prime minister please take notice of these exorbitant bills?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad