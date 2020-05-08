A silver lining

Within the span of a few months, Covid-19 has had a lasting impact on different segments of society, both beneficial and unhelpful. The global lockdown has confined people to their homes, compelling them to amend their way of life. The underprivileged sections of our society, which includes laborers and other daily wage earners, have been the hardest hit by the lockdown strategy. Businesses, mega investments and projects are at a standstill.

However, there are some facts and figures which give us reason to remain hopeful. Apart from domestic violence and cybercrime the rate of most criminal activities has diminished globally. Violent crime in particular has declined significantly. In addition, many have found that working from home makes it easier to cope with the pressures of work, while also bolstering the employment opportunities of mothers with young children. Finally, with the cutback in human activity, there has been a marked decline in pollution as well.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal