Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro ‘nolonger democracies’

BUDAPEST: Hungary, Serbia and Montenegro can no longer be called democracies after unprecedented democratic backsliding, a rights watchdog said Wednesday, noting the especially “precipitous” fall down the rankings of Prime Minister Viktor Orban´s “regime”.

The US-based Freedom House declared in its annual “Nations in Transit” report that Hungary is instead a “hybrid regime...in a ´grey zone´ between democracies and pure autocracies”. Balkan states Serbia and Montenegro have also lost their democratic status for the first time since 2003 due to “years of increasing state capture, abuse of power, and strongman tactics employed” by their respective Presidents Aleksandar Vucic and Milo Djukanovic, the report said. The decline of EU member Hungary, once a “democratic frontrunner” in 2005, was “the most precipitous ever tracked” by the human rights group. In 2020 Hungary became the first country to fall by two of the group´s ranking categories and “leave the group of democracies entirely,” the report said. “Hungary today can no longer be regarded as a democracy,” Freedom House said. Orban´s government has “dropped any pretence of respecting democratic institutions,” it said. “After centralising power, tilting the electoral playing field, taking over much of the media, and harassing critical civil society organisations since 2010, Orban moved during 2019 to consolidate control over new areas of public life, including education and the arts.