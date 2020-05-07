Commissioner issues SOPs to encourage motorbike riding

Ever since the current lockdown to prevent local transmission of COVID-19 has been ordered, the activity of bike riding has been springing up across Karachi. From showbiz stars to Lyari girls, people have been riding bicycles in the evening to keep themselves healthy and get some fresh air.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for such bikers to encourage the positive activity in the city. A notification announcing these SOPs was issued from the Commissioner Office on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, bikers are required to check their equipment as well as to ensure all the tyres are properly inflated and the brakes are working. “Wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet to protect your head and save your life,” reads the notification. The commissioner has ordered maintaining social distancing when bike riding in a group. “If you have to ride at night, wear something that makes you visible,” states the notification, explaining that neon, fluorescent or bright colours, or something that reflects light, such as reflective tape, will help.

Shallwani said bikers must ensure reflectors at the front and rear of their bicycles in addition to the reflectors on their headgears or tyres. He forbade them from riding their bikes without both their hands on the handlebars.

“Control your bicycles. Always ride with at least one hand on the handlebars. Carry any other items in the bicycle carriers or your backpacks,” he stressed. The notification asks bikers to watch for and avoid road hazards such as potholes, broken glass, gravel, puddles, leaves and animals. “All these hazards can cause a crash.” Bikers have been asked to go with the traffic flow. “Ride in the extreme left lane of the road in the same direction as other vehicles. Go with the flow, not against it.”

Since bicycles are vehicles, the commissioner has asked bikers to obey all the traffic laws. “When you ride in the street, obey all the traffic signals and lane markings.”

The SOPs ask bikers to be predictable. “Ride in a straight line, not in and out between cars. Signal your moves to others,” states the notification.

The commissioner asks bikers to stay alert at all times and not to use their headsets or earphones while riding. “Use your eyes and ears. You need your ears to hear traffic and avoid dangerous situations.” Bikers have been asked to be cautious before turning their vehicle. “When turning left or right, always look behind you for a break in traffic, then signal before making the turn. Watch for left- or right-turning traffic.”

Fine for violations

The announcement warns that any violation will make them liable to be prosecuted under the relevant traffic laws. However, the Sindh Motor Vehicle Ordinance does not have laws pertaining to bicycles.

Talking to The News, an official of the traffic police explained that anything that has wheels attached to it is covered by the traffic laws.

“Everything that uses the road, be it human, animal or any non-living being, is traffic under the law,” said the official, adding that there are 52 violation codes in the motor vehicle ordinance under which they can impose fines.

As for the current SOPs issued by the Commissioner Office, the traffic police official said they have a special code 46, under which they implement such SOPs that are not mentioned in their ordinance.

For example, pillion riding is not banned under the motor vehicle ordinance, but when the provincial government bans it, they impose fines on its violators under the special code 46, which is used in special cases or circumstances.

The traffic police official said that any biker violating the traffic laws will be fined Rs500 under the special code 46 of their traffic ordinance.

The SOPs, according to Commissioner Shallwani, are not only to remain effective during the current lockdown but they are to continue even after life in Karachi returns to normal. He told The News that a nice and healthy activity has initiated during the lockdown, so they have issued these SOPs for the safety of the citizens. He said the traffic police will make sure these SOPs are followed. Traffic police chief DIG Javed Mehar, however, said he has not read the SOPs. “Once I have gone over them, I will issue directions accordingly,” he added.

SOPs appreciated

The notification issued by the Commissioner Office has been hailed by people from different walks of like. Urban planner Arif Belgaumi tweeted that the civil administration recognises cyclists as legitimate traffic.

“This may be [a] huge first [for] creating cycle friendly road network and preserving the clean air we’ve been enjoying during the COVID-19 lockdown,” reads his tweet.

Showbiz star Kinza Hashmi, who has been seen lately riding a bike, said it has become very necessary for people to get out of their homes, even if for biking, during the lockdown. “If the government has issued certain SOPs, we will follow them.”

Zulekha Dawood rides her bike in Lyari along with 30 other girls. She said they already follow the traffic rules while riding. “We always wear helmets, but if there are more safety gadgets made mandatory by the government, we will wear them as well.”