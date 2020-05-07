PCP grants certification to 11 non-profit organisations

Islamabad : Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) - the body approved by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the certification of nonprofits in Pakistan - has granted certification approval to as many as 11 organisations which will help them become eligible to secure international grants and funds for relief efforts and human development in the country.

“A lot of local and international organizations are on a lookout for credible and transparent organizations to partner with and initiate relief activities in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis in Pakistan. The PCP has been connecting these donors with its certified organizations; hence providing them (donors) with an opportunity to dole out funds and grants for the relief efforts through PCP certified nonprofits in Pakistan,” says Shazia Amjad, Executive Director of the PCP.

The PCP panel in a recent online meeting granted approval for certification of 11 organisations including Foundation University Islamabad, Sanjh Pakistan Muzaffargarh, Fata Research Centre Islamabad, College of Youth Activism and Development Quetta, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, Institute of Cost and Management Accountant of Pakistan Karachi, Heart Saver Foundation Faisalabad, Okara Patient Welfare Association, Burhani Hospital Trust (BHT) Karachi, Marie Stopes Society Karachi and Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives (IDEAS) Lahore.

“PCP certification acts as a seal of good governance providing added assurance to the grant-makers on the credibility and transparency of its (PCP) certified organizations. Hence, PCP is making all out efforts to assist the applicant organizations, but without compromising its stringent certification process and criteria,” says Shazia Amjad.

The PCP management has made elaborate arrangements to ensure swift evaluation of the applicant organizations and for this purpose it has allowed online submission of application and necessary documents by the organizations seeking certification.