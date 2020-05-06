close
Wed May 06, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

Plea for separate cemetery for virus victims

Lahore

Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to provincial and district governments on a petition seeking establishment of separate graveyards for victims of coronavirus pandemic.

A citizen namely Syed Husnain Haider filed the petition saying that the patients of novel Covid-19 were supposed to be kept in isolation due to the fear of the spread of the infection. He said the patients in case of death were being buried under strict precautionary measures in the graveyards. The petitioner argued that the victims of the virus should be buried in separate graveyards to avoid spread of the infection.

