Blind murder case solved

FAISALABAD: Nishatabad police Monday resolved a blind murder and arrested two accused.

According to a police spokesman, Abdul Shakoor was shot dead in mysterious circumstances in Nishatabad some days ago.

The police traced whereabouts of culprits and arrested Sajid Masih and Ali Asghar alias Kashif on suspicion, who later confessed to killing Abdul Shakoor.

The police also recovered pistols from the accused.

Four dacoits arrested: Sahianwala police Monday busted a four-member dacoits’ gang and recovered weapons from them. According to police spokesman, a police team arrested the gagsters and their ringleader Khawar. The dacoits were wanted by police in several robbery and theft cases.

16 power pilferers caught: Fesco task force claimed on Monday to have caught 16 power pilferers from Mianwali division during the last 24 hours.

On the directives of Fesco Chief Shafiqul Hasan, the task force under the supervision of Xen Mianwali Mudassar Khan and SDO Urban division Nazeer Ahmad detected power pilferage at 16 points.

The Fesco teams immediately removed electricity meters of pilferers. Cases are also registered against 7 pilferers on violation of electricity theft and other activities.