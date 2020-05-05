JS Bank, its Partners supplies Rs7.35m of PPEs to Indus Hospital to fight Corona

Karachi: In its effort to build capacity in the national healthcare system, JS Bank and its partners have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Rs. 7.35 Million to Indus Hospital.

The support package will be used for procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits including Face Shields, N95 Medical Grade Masks, Latex Gloves and Disposable Protective Medical Body Suits.

The kits will be provided H. Nizam Din and Sons. The cheque was handed over by Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank Limited to Dr. Abdul Bari, Chairman, Indus Health Network at the JS Private Banking Office in Karachi.

“As a responsible national company, JS Bank is committed to supporting the leaders in the fight against COVID-19.” said Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank. ‘We thank Dr. Bari and the team at Indus Hospital for their unflinching commitment to serve the nation. We would also call upon other organizations to come forward and play their role in combating this disease.’

Dr. Abdul Bari, Chairman - Indus Health Network stated, “JS Bank is one of the few mainstream financial institutions that has made the fight against Corona more than just a business-related discussion. We are grateful for their support and echo their call for other corporates to also play their due role.”***