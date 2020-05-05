close
Tue May 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

Mardan police say 5 suspected militants arrested

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

MARDAN: Police and army conducted a joint search operation in Matta area and arrested five suspected militants on Monday, a senior official said.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that weapons were also seized from the arrestees. “The operation is part of a series of efforts after news about the presence of anti-state elements in the mountainous range between Buner and Mardan districts,” he added. Meanwhile, the police also arrested a drug trafficker and recovered charas and a pistol from him in Mardan.A press release says that Hoti Police Station personnel intercepted a car and recovered 1395 grams charas and a pistol from it. The cops arrested one Abdur Rehman, a resident of Jamrud, and confiscated the vehicle.

