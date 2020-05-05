Disabled youth demands action against cops for torture

NOWSHERA: A physically challenged youth complained that he was beaten black and blue by the Cantonment police for flouting the ongoing lockdown.

Fida Muhammad, a resident of Nowshera Kalaan, told reporters that he was disabled with both his legs but he had never begged for alms, zakaat or sought financial help from anyone.

The youth said that he was making a living by selling anti-mosquito nets on his bike manufactured for the special persons. He said that he had placed the anti-mosquito nets on the ground for sale as usual when Cantt police Station House Officer Inayat Ali Amjad along with a police party came and started beating him up.

“I requested them repeatedly that I am a poor disabled person and earn a livelihood for my children by selling anti-mosquito nets,” the youth said, adding that the cops did not listen to his requests and continued to thrash him. Showing bruises on his body, the complainant said that besides giving a sound beating, the SHO also took along his ant-mosquito nets.

He appealed to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan Range, Sher Akbar Khan, to take action against the SHO and his police party.

He also said that physically challenged persons should be exempted from the ongoing lockdown being implemented by the government to stem the spread of fast-travelling coronavirus. Assistant Superintendent of Police Bilal Ahmad took serious notice of the incident when the complaint of the physically challenged youth was conveyed to him.

He said that his mosquito nets would be returned to him back and action taken against the SHO and his team members.

The official, however, clarified a day earlier, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hajra Sami and SHO Inayat Ali Amjad had warned the youth to wind up his business in the prevailing lockdown but despite that he did not do so.