Shera expresses concerns over minorities commission

LONDON: Councillor Dr James Shera, former mayor of Rugby, has expressed concerns over a proposal by the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, to set up a National Commission for the Minorities, which is planned to be established through executive powers and not by legislation through the National Assembly.

Dr Shera, in a statement here on Monday, said: “While we welcome the government’s initiative and know that it is a measure long overdue, at the same time, we have reservations about the proposed Commission in its present format. Not being a statutory Commission and devoid of powers and resources, it will neither be independent nor autonomous.

“Instead, it should be set up in accordance with the UN approved Paris Principles; and it should be empowered with full financial and administrative autonomy meaning that it needs to be saved from any interference by any ministry.

He said: “A consensus should be built between all the interested parties including civil society organisation, human right bodies and political parties over the Commission’s formation, before it is presented to the National Assembly for legislation.

“We demand that the plans to formulate a Minorities Rights Commission are reviewed and presented to the National Assembly again after due consultation”.

According to the press release, the statement was endorsed by UK Pakistani Christian leaders including Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, former MPA Saleem Khokar and Michael Massey.