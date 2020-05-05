NAB summons Shahbaz again on June 2

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif again on June 2 in an investigation pertaining to alleged money laundering, Geo News reported.

The former Punjab chief minister appeared before the accountability watchdog on Monday to respond to the questions related to the investigation.

According to the NAB officials, the PML-N president was questioned for two hours. They alleged the PML-N leader did not give satisfactory answers in the investigation.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb dismissed the NAB statement claiming that Shahbaz failed to give adequate response in the investigation.

She said the PML-N chief had given all the verbal and written responses to the probe body, adding he was not asked anything related to money laundering. “Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the NAB despite fake allegations from the ‘NAB-Niazi’ nexus and the threat posed by the coronavirus,” she said. Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khan should be summoned by the NAB in helicopter case and food crisis probe.

Earlier in the day, the party spokesperson had confirmed that the PML-N president would be appearing before the bureau.

The NAB had summoned Shahbaz twice in the said investigation, but he did not appear before the bureau. On April 22, Shahbaz had submitted his written reply, but the NAB considered it unsatisfactory and had asked him to appear in person before it on May 4.

Shahbaz had skipped appearance before the NAB in money-laundering investigation, fearing that coronavirus could affect him as he was a 69-year-old cancer survivor and medical professionals had advised him to restrict his movement due to life-threatening risks.