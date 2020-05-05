close
Tue May 05, 2020
AFP
May 5, 2020

Kuwait breaks up 'riot'

AFP
May 5, 2020

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti authorities dispersed a "riot" by Egyptian workers who demonstrated on Monday to demand repatriation amid the coronavirus crisis, state media said. Such protests are rare in the tightly controlled Gulf countries, where there is a large population of foreign workers.

Security forces intervened to halt "riots and chaos" at a housing area for foreign workers, detaining an unspecified number of people, according to the official Kuwait News Agency (Kuna).

On Sunday, Kuna quoted Egyptian ambassador to Kuwait Tareq al-Qooni as saying that Egyptians at a camp for immigration offenders will be repatriated starting "this week".

