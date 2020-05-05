Greed for profit not lockdown rebellion

LAHORE: The notion that the elite pushed for lockdown in Pakistan belies facts, as lockdown was imposed to protect the poor from catching the coronavirus. The elite have the means to protect themselves and treat workers as fodder. Elite pressure was other way round.

Decades back Dr Ishrat Hussain stated that Pakistan is an elitist economy and it stands true even today. The powerful businessmen are members of trade associations that advise the government on its economic policies.

These members of elite never favoured a lockdown, as it literally closed their businesses. They were never worried about the health or security of their workers.

In fact, even in normal circumstances the workers at the factory floor operate mostly in inhuman conditions particularly during summer and humid weather. The sponsors or the owners of these businesses never visit the manufacturing floors in person, but monitor the proceeding from their post offices through technology.

The workers lack proper sanitation facilities, safety gadgets and work mostly much below the minimum wage. Exporting industries are few exceptions that are forced to comply with workers’ welfare by the international buyers through strict audits.

There is no dearth of workers in this country. If any worker is disabled due to mishap or poor health, there are 10 workers waiting to replace him immediately.

Workers are the fodder that keeps the manufacturing wheel running at the cost of their life and security. This is the reason that all trade associations opposed lockdown.

The owners knew that they could take proper measures not to catch the disease. Most of them would never have provided their workers the most inexpensive protection gears like gloves, masks and sanitisers.

They would not have bothered to ensure social distancing. This is evident from the operations of the few industries and trades that were not subject to lockdown.

The reason that elite did not support lockdown was that they feared that the state would force them to bear the salaries of workers during lockdown. So it was better if they operated their businesses and generate income for their expenses and workers’ salaries.

This is the reason that all elite trade associations have been demanding the government to waive business activities from lockdown. Now that the government has made up its mind to relax the lockdown on economic activities, we can see all trade bodies heartily thanking the government for this measure.

If we go back to the period immediately before the pandemic we will find that the manufacturing sector in Pakistan was in dire state. Almost all large scale industries were posting negative growth.

The auto industry was in doldrums and is unlikely to resume productivity even if its vending industry is allowed to operate. The textile millers are also expressing joy over being allowed to operate normally.

These very millers, after the pandemic hit the world, pleaded for government help on the pretext of suspended export orders. Now that government has facilitated them in many ways they are ready to resume their activity.

Have the suspended orders been restored? Have they disposed of huge unsold stock that they claimed was lying with them?

Normalcy has not returned across globe and resuming exports of items that Pakistan produces would not be their priority. Each economy is looking for food and health gadgets.

Most manufacturing facilities would remain closed till they find markets for disposal of their manufactured goods (both in the domestic and export market).

The state should have the courage to concede that lockdown was not forced by the elite. Some might have supported it to obtain concessions from the state that they have got.

The lockdown was planned by the concerned bureaucracy, health officials and security apparatus that were genuinely worried that the situation might get out of control if social distancing is not enforced.

Even today the brunt of the pandemic is faced by the health officials, bureaucracy and the security apparatus. It was due to lockdown that the things are still under control, though the health system has been fully stretched.

The bureaucracy and security apparatus is overworked. If there is surge in coronavirus cases these three pillars of war against the pandemic might not be able to cope with it.

The panic thus created would be unmanageable. Asad Umar has already warned that one million small and medium enterprises have gone out of business for good.

According to his estimates, around 18 million workers are likely to lose jobs due to the virus. Poverty is also on steep rise.