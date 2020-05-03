PPP leader’s son granted bail in road rage case

KARACHI: A district and sessions court on Saturday granted bail to Nadir Gabol, son of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nabil Gabol, in a case pertaining to hitting a person during a road rage incident in Defence Housing Authority.

The Sahil Police had registered a case against Nadir on the complaint of a lawyer, Haroon Khan. Khan said that the accused hit his motorcycle because of which he fell and got injured. He added that Nadir along with his guards also threatened him.

On Saturday, Nadir moved an application in the court of the additional district and sessions judge South, seeking pre-arrest bail, pleading that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the case. He asked the court to grant him bail for he was ready to contest the charges.

The judge, after listening to the arguments from the prosecution, approved the bail application and directed the accused to submit a surety of Rs20,000 with the court and appear before the relevant judicial magistrate for further proceeding. Earlier, Nabil was booked in a case pertaining to trespass and brawl at the bungalow of the Fishermen Cooperative Society’s chairman in DHA. The parties, however, later reached an compromise in the court as the complainant, who was a watchman at the bungalow, took back the case.