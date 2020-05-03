Province determined to defeat coronavirus: Minister

MIANWALI: Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usmad Buzdar the province was determined to defeat the pandemic Covid-19.

He said after visiting coronavirus HUD laboratory at District Headquarters hospital here on Saturday.

The minister said we salute our medical officers, other staff who were fighting against Covid-19 at front line adding that their fighting spirit against pandemic and raising awareness measures were commendable.

Briefing on the occasion, CEO Dr Iqbal Parvez said 16 coronavirus positive patients had been recovered and went back to their homes adding that no corona patient was reported at the district Mianwali after April 14.

CEO Dr Iqbal mentioned facilities of ventilators at UHD, cardiac monitors, suckers machines and others at DHQ hospital.

Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said under the leadership of the CM steps were being taken to phase out all hospitals and educational institutions to the solar system.

Afterwards, the minister visited the wheat purchasing centre Mianwali and inspected the record of wheat procurement and provision of gunny bags.

He said that government will purchase and every grain of wheat from the farmers at government rate.

The minister urged the people to support Prime Minister Imran Khan Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resolution and made sure the implementation the orders of lockdown, safety steps and preventing measurements 100% avoiding from the fatal disease.

Two POs held: Police Saturday arrested three accused, including two proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics from them in Miamwali and Esa Khel police limits.

Police arrested POs Jajeeb Ullah and Lal Mir, who were involved in separate cases and placed in category-A.

Esa Khel police arrested drug peddler Bilal Ahmad of Mohallah Alam Khan and recovered 2.080 kilogram hashish from his possession.