Covid-19 pandemic: Role of journalists acknowledged in creating awareness

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir said on Saturday that the journalist community was working on the frontlines to create awareness among the people about Covid -19.

He was talking to a delegation of Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalists, said a handout. Director General Information and Public Relations Imdadullah, Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah, General Secretary Imran Yousafzai and others were present. He added that so far seven journalists had tested positive for the coronavirus while in the line of duty.

“The journalist community is playing a pivotal role in creating awareness about the coronavirus. The government will solve the problems being faced by journalists,” Ajmal Wazir added. The adviser said that corona infected journalists would be provided with all the possible facilities, urging them to quarantine themselves at homes and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government.

Ajmal Wazir added that the government would carry out the tests of other journalists so that they could perform their duty without any fear. The adviser said that the quarters concerned would be approached to disinfect the press club and the workplaces of infected journalists.

Ajmal Wazir said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded high number of cases as expats returned homeland from different countries had corona symptoms. However, he added that most of them had recovered and being sent home. Ajmal Wazir said the situation might get worse during lockdown if SOPs were not properly implemented.