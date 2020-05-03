PUC fixes minimum fitrana at Rs90

LAHORE : Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Darul Afta Pakistan has fixed Fitrana for the current year at Rs90 in accordance with the price of wheat while in accordance with the price of barley, it was fixed at Rs. 250, while in accordance with the price of dates, it was fixed at Rs1,100, whereas in accordance with the price of raisin, it was fixed at Rs1,900.

The minimum Fitrana amounts have been fixed in accordance of prices of food staples in all major cities of the country.

Darul Afta Pakistan and Pakistan Ulema Council have also appealed to the public to distribute Sadqat and Fitrana among the needful people ahead of Eidul Fitr in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asad Zikriya Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Shafi Qasmi and Maulana Aseedur Rehman stated that affluent people in the country should pay Sadqat and Fitrana in accordance with their wealth and status. If some people are ill and can't observe fasting during the holy month of Ramazan, they should pay Fidya for 30 days to the poor and needy.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that any Muslim who posses any precious item of worth more than 52.5 tola silver and 7.5 tola gold, they should pay Sadqat on Eidul Fitr.

It is mandatory that ahead of going for prayers of Eidul Fitr, one must pay Fitrana among the needy.

Keeping in view needs of the poor sections of society, specifically in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, everyone having means and resources should distribute Sadqat and Fitrana among poor segments of society during the month of Ramazan, he added.