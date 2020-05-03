Two accused in CIA custody ‘killed by accomplices’

LAHORE : Two accused robbers in Model Town CIA custody were allegedly shot dead by their accomplices on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Ishfaq and Tanveer. A vigilant raiding team of CIA Model Town along with two accused, Ishfaq and Tanveer, were on their way to Kahna to arrest their accomplices when a man wanted by police, Arsalan, and his four accomplices intercepted the police personnel carrier and opened indiscriminate firing.

As the result, Ishfaq and Tanveer died and the raiding police team escaped unhurt by retaliating in the same fashion.

All the four attackers escaped from the scene. The bodies were removed to morgue. Police said that the two in police custody had martyred a constable, Sajid, at Raiwind police picket.

Three persons in two alleged encounters have been killed by the Lahore police during the current year. As many as 137 persons have been murdered on various issues and 14 citizens have lost their lives so far at the hands of robbers in 2020.

FIRs: Lahore police have registered over 2,150 FIRs against the persons involved in different violations during the partial lockdown in the City.

More than 210,600 citizens were checked at the police pickets and 199,645 were issued warning to contain their movement. More than 4,415 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were taken into police custody and later released taking warranty bonds from them.

As many as 188,000 vehicles, including 106,276 motorcycles, 27,422 auto-rickshaws, 5488 taxis, 38,998 cars and 9,822 heavy vehicles, were stopped at the pickets and the vehicles owners/drivers were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement.

As many as 7,449 vehicles were impounded.

Security checked: SSP Operations visited various parts of the City on Saturday.

He checked the Dolphin Squad and PRU teams and directed them to ensure affective patrolling around the mosques, banks and markets.

Murder accused held: Sanda Investigation police arrested a man who had allegedly murdered his close friend over monetary issue.

The accused identified as Zahid Mahmood killed his friend Abbas Ali who had borrowed Rs 6,000 from him and was not paying back.

Man injured over enmity: A man was shot at and wounded by four bike riders in the parking area of a hotel in the Gawalmandi police area on Saturday.

The injured man was identified as Shoaib, security guard of one Aziz Gujjar.

The accused, Ali Baba and his accomplices, shot at and wounded him over an old enmity. He was admitted to hospital.

APP adds: A railways business class passenger coach caught fire and was burnt here early in the morning on Saturday.

According to the initial inquiry, the coach, No.

11289, which was converted into quarantine coach was standing at platform number I when suddenly it caught fire due to short circuit.

Chief Executive Officer Dost Ali Leghari immediately suspended four railway employees on duty, i.e. a station master, junior electrician and two other staff members on negligence.

There was no passenger or patient in the coach when the fire erupted.