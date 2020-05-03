Pawns in the game

This refers to the editorial, 'Shuffling the deck' (April 29). You have rightly said that the abrupt change of ministers and advisers is very disturbing for everybody. Undoubtedly, the prime minister has not yet settled with his team and the team too is also all at sea to handle the present emergent situation. The captain must have a definite game plan to proceed otherwise only a mess is created on the playground. The element of governance experience missing in his team has done damaged the government and the public as scam after scam has surfaced, exposing the weak grip of the government on national affairs.

The recent wheat and sugar crises have broken the back of the majority of the people, mostly living around the poverty line. In such dire circumstances, sacrificing pawns is the only option for the PM in the hope of getting good results from the new appointees. Long-term planning is not seen in the present setup and only make-shift arrangements are made; a very precarious situation for the country. The opposition should have extended a helping hand to the government and we should have seen a unified approach to combat the pandemic. Alas: that we have not seen.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad