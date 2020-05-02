Rainy spell forecast for Twin Cities

Islamabad: As the temperatures are rising, the Met Office has forecast a rainy spell for Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the next few days including today. According to it, rain and thunderstorm coupled with strong winds is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper and southern Punjab, northern Balochsitan Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan until Tuesday. However, the sun will shine in the daytime with the weather being overcast overall. Hot and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country during the daytime.