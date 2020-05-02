Women’s police reporting centre inaugurated in Kurram

PARACHINAR: First-ever Women’s Police Reporting Centre has been inaugurated in the Kurram tribal district. Political leaders and local tribal elders attended the inaugural ceremony of the centre on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer Muhammad Quraish said that the establishment of women’s police reporting centre would help solve the problems of women in the area. He said that baby toys have also been arranged so that children coming with women could play in the premises. He also said that 50 lady constables would be appointed in Kurram district.