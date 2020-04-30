Remand of ex-director NHA, five others extended in corruption case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of National Highways Authority (NHA) former Director Shaukat Hussain and five others accused of causing a loss of Rs60 million to national kitty through bogus payments.

The court has extended judicial remand of the accused by May 13. The NAB had arrested accused National Highways Authority (NHA) Director Shaukat Hussain, Land Accusation Collector (NHA) Naveed Murad two Deputy Accountants Hassan Mehmood and Muhammad Faroque and others.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry against the accused on a complaint filed by NHA chairman in 2017. The government had started a project of extension of Bahawalpur-Rahimyar Khan 273-km long road from 2003 to 2004. The accused in collaboration with each other transferred a huge amount of Rs 60 million as bogus payments for the land which was not purchased.