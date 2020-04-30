Journalists protest colleague’s arrest

SWABI: The journalists here on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against the brief arrest of their colleague.

The protest was staged against the arrest of a senior journalist Mohammad Iqbal on Tuesday when he was performing his professional duty.

The protest was led by former tehsil nazim Wahid Shah and Abdul Jalil Ahmad Khan, former president of Abaseen Union of Journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesting journalist condemned the arrest of the journalist, saying the district administration officials prevented him from performing his duty.

They handed over a complaint to Swabi Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood, complaining against the alleged mishandling of the journalist. Later, the deputy commissioner assured the journalist community that the journalists would be facilitated in all possible ways to perform their duty.