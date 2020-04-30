Belgium arrests ‘migrant traffickers’ with speedboats

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: Belgian authorities have arrested six suspected traffickers equipped with inflatable boats to take migrants to Britain, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The accused—two Iraqis, two Iranians, a Pakistani and an Afghan—were picked up in the resort of Ostend last week after attempting to flee police investigating a suspicious gathering.
Three land vehicles, two boats, two outboard motors, a fuel container and tools were also seized, a Bruges prosecutor said.
Frank Demeester said the six were being held on suspicion on human trafficking and that they were presumed to have been trying to reach the British coast.