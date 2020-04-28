124 arrested in Peshawar over lockdown violation, overcharging

PESHAWAR: District administration has arrested 124 people for violation of the lockdown and the exploitation of customers in different areas of the district.

The officials during checking on Circular Road, Dabgari, Saddar, Kohat Road, Phandu Road, Mattani and Kohat Road, Charsadda Road, Dilzak Road and other areas arrested these persons for violating the lockdown, lack of official pricelist or overcharging the customers. Some of the traders were arrested for not closing businesses at 4pm. The administration has directed shopkeepers to close shops at 4pm. It also requested the public to avoid leaving homes unnecessarily.

HARIPUR: Police devised a security plan to provide security to worshipers, shoppers and business community in Ramazan.

According to a press release, 800 policemen would remain on patrol across the district from dawn to dusk. The cops would also keep a check on the shopkeepers making them bound to follow the government instructions of opening and closing their shops in the specified times. Meanwhile, the traffic police arrested two drivers who were caught while picking the passengers in their motorcar and taking them to Peshawar amid the ongoing ban on public transport.