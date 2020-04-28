Mansehra doctor fears surge in Covid-19 cases

MANSEHRA: Medical Superintendent of the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, Dr Shahzad Ali Khan has warned the government to ensure a complete lockdown or else the number of Covid-19 cases would surge much higher than the perceived strength in the district.

“I have already raised the alarm in our meetings with district administration and at other forums demanding a strict lockdown or else the number of Covid-19 cases would grow much higher across the district,” Dr Shahzad told a news conference at his office on Monday. He said that earlier coronavirus cases were reported only from far-off Dodial, Shatay and elsewhere but, unfortunately, now fresh cases were being reported from the city and its suburb with each passing day. “Mansehra is on the top in eight districts of Hazara division with regard to the death and the number of Covid-19 cases. The current situation would worsen if the district administration could not restrict people’s mobility,” said Dr Shahzad.

He said that quarantine centres established at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and other places were already facing a shortage of personal protection equipment and other surgical facilities to deal with current emergency and if the situation worsens they couldn’t cater to the influx of pandemic cases.

He advised the people to follow strictly lockdown and stay home to save your own and others’ lives. “The doctors and other health staff have been putting their lives at risk just for the safety of people but they should realise it and follow the lockdown guidelines enforced by the government,” said Dr Shahzad.