IWCCI establishes help desk for women entrepreneurs

Islamabad: During COVID -19 and the impact it has created on our women owned small businesses, IWCCI Decided to open up free online help desk, to help and support small businesses.

The Founder President IWCCI Samina Fazil while talking to ‘The News’ said that IWCCI is very actively engaged in bringing business to the small businesses during these times where everything is almost closed, through online and by using WhatsApp. We are facilitating the women entrepreneurs and public is supporting by purchasing products from these women.

IWCCI is also making the maximum use of this time by offering online courses free of cost for the businesswomen from all over Pakistan and IWCCI is also very keen to develop the product of women entrepreneurs by its project product development hub. She said that these are tough times for everybody specially for women who are the soul bread earners for their families. She urged the women to sell their businesses online to come out of this difficult situation where markets are closed.