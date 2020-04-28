SIU claims arrests of four men involved in heinous crimes

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi on Sunday announced the arrests of four suspects allegedly involved in heinous crimes.

SIU Karachi chief SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said their staff had conducted targeted raids in the Brigade, New Karachi and Sharea Faisal areas where they apprehended the four suspects who were identified as Faiz Ali, alias Faizan, alias Faizi, Hassan Ali, Shehzor and Muhammad Imran.

The SIU claimed to have seized a 30-bore pistol, half a kilogram of ice drug and one kilogram of hashish from Faiz’s possession. The SSP said the suspect was involved in serious crimes including a terrorism case registered at the Tipu Sultan police station.

Faiz also allegedly sold narcotics in the Saddar, Mehmoodabad and Gizri areas and was wanted by the respective police stations. SSP Bahadur said the SIU had seized a 30 bore pistol from Hassan’s possession. The officer claimed that the suspect had on April 22 managed to escape during a police encounter within the limits of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station and his two companions were killed in the shoot-out. Hassan is also wanted by the police for terrorism, robbery, attempt to murder and other criminal offences.

From Shehzor’s possession, the SIU claimed to have recovered a 30 bore pistol. He is allegedly involved in a number of street crime cases, most of which took place in within the limits of the New Karachi and Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police stations.

The SIU chief said Imran was a notorious drug peddler and they had found 1,400 grams of hashish on him. He added that the suspect used to sell narcotics in different parts of the city.

The SIU Karachi had also arrested two more street criminals, Muhammad Asif and Ilyas, SSP Bahadur said, adding that the SIU had recovered some motorcycles from the possession of the two suspects that had been stolen fom the Shah Faisal Colony and alFalah Colony areas. Further investigations are under way.