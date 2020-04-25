Online art, craft classes from tomorrow

Islamabad: Theatre Wally has arranged an online art and craft series from tomorrow (Sunday) to provide an opportunity to be creative and useful during lockdown.

The series titled "Origami workshop" is interesting and beneficial for adults and children alike. It will not only help develop eye and hand co-ordination, sequencing skills, maths reasoning, spatial skills, and memory but also increases one’s attention span and tolerance, an organiser of Threatre Wally said.

He said that everyone can be a part of their workshops simply by logging in to zoom from any corner of the world. All you need for this ancient form of Japanese art is; a piece of paper and time, he said. Don’t let quarantine limit you, learn new skills with us at Theatre Wallay, and emerge a more creative person when this ends, he stated.