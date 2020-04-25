Envoy wishes Pakistanis peace, fulfilment in Ramazan

Islamabad: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw has sent his warmest wishes to the people of Pakistan at the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

“To the people of Pakistan, I wish you peace and fulfilment during the holy month of Ramazan,” he said in a message. According to the envoy, everyone should take inspiration from the spirit of Ramazan to practice self-discipline and compassion in the current challenging times.

“As we rededicate ourselves to family and community, let us focus on keeping ourselves and those around us safe and healthy,” he said. Dr Geoffrey Shaw said as Pakistani Muslims observed the fasting month, he hoped that they drew strength from the knowledge that their sisters and brothers in Australia were sharing the sacred tradition with them.

"Australia is home to more than 600,000 Muslims from all over the world, including more than 60,000 Pakistanis. Our people-to-people links continue to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Australia and Pakistan. “To Pakistanis here, and back home in Australia, Ramadan Mubarak,” he said.