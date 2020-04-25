Trichotomy system ceases to exist: Rabbani

ISLMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Friday said in Pakistan the system of trichotomy of power as envisaged in the Constitution, 1973, has ceased to exist as Parliament is dysfunctional and let alone being supreme it is not even autonomous.

“The Constitution, 1973, today functions under the shadow of the 1962 Constitution,” he said while talking with The News on Friday. Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said the other two components of the trichotomy of power namely, the Executive and Judiciary continue to function within certain constraints, Parliament can not be summoned because that will become the epic center for the virus.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said Factories, industry and the construction sector can be opened but Parliament can not be summoned. “The blame rests not only on the Executive, political parties also have surrendered,” he said.

In the absence of Parliament, former Chairman senate said fundamental Rights under the Constitution are being encroached upon, it is reported that private personal data of 115 million mobile users citizens of this country has been breached and cyber criminals responsible for the breach are making financial demands against providing such data to the dark web.