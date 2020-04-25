close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

District Election Commission complains against DC Shikarpur

National

Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

SUKKUR: The dispute between the Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur and the District Election Commissioner came out in the open when the District Election Commissioner Zaheer Sahito launched a written complaint to the provincial election commissioner and the ECP against DC Shikarpur Rahim Bakhash Maitlo.

The District Election Commissioner, Zaheer Sahito, in his letter to the provincial election commissioner and the ECP accused DC Shikarpur of unlawfully inviting political personalities which was the violation of the code of conduct. He said the Maitlo also challenged the powers of the ECP. Demanding strict action against the deputy commissioner, Zaheer Sahito complained that the officer used intemperate language and even threatened him during their meeting on April 17th.

