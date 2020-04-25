Sindh forbids UCs from utilising official funds for ration distribution

SUKKUR: The local government and department of town and housing planning government has forbidden the heads of various tiers of the local bodies from utilising UC funds for distributing relief goods without the approval of local councils.

Akhlaq Khan Yousufzai, an officer of the local government, in his letter, said it was reported that various local councils are distributing ration bags, relief items from local councils’ funds without approval from the department and directed all the local councils to stop doing that.

The letter was circulated to the municipal commissioners Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur, regional directors local government, metropolitan corporations Karachi, chief officers of all district councils, chief municipal officers, town officers and secretaries union councils.

The News has learnt that the chairmen of the local councils instead of pursuing orders of the government are acting on the directives of their party leadership and distributing rations along the party lines without the approval from the relevant local councils. The News has also learnt that some chairmen of the councils’ distributed the ration bags and relief goods from the UC funds while telling the beneficiaries they are doing that from their personal expenses.