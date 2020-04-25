Muhafiz Squad in Pindi assigned special patrolling duties in Ramazan

Rawalpindi: Muhafiz patrolling squad assigned special responsibilities to ensure effective policing during Ramazan in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure law and order situation amidst Coronavirus lockdown scenario in the city, Muhafiz patrolling Squads on motorcycles have been assigned responsibilities to enhance streamline effective patrolling in limits of different police stations. In this regard, SP Rawal Division, SP Pothohar and SP Sadar Divisions and devise mechanism to enhance effective patrolling.

Muhafiz patrolling squad has been directed at respective police stations level to ensure their presence in society against criminal elements. The strength of Muhafiz patrolling squad at police stations level has also been increased to ensure round the clock patrolling in limits of police stations to ensure law and order situation as well as implementation on the instructions of the government in wake of Coronavirus lockdown scenario. Muhafiz patrolling squad has also been instructed following the meetings of SPs to ensure precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic and ensure safety measures with necessary equipment for patrolling. Police has been playing frontline force role against Coronavirus pandemic and Muhafiz patrolling Squad will make ensure patrolling to their destined points and ensure preventive measures amidst prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.